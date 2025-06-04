Princess Kako Departs from Narita Airport for 1st Official Visit to Brazil; Trip to Mark 130 Years of Diplomatic Relations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako is seen at Narita Airport before flying to Brazil, in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, departed from Narita Airport on a commercial flight for an official visit to Brazil on Wednesday.

The Princess will visit the country to mark the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The trip marks the Princess’ first visit to Brazil and her fourth official overseas trip after she visited Greece last year.