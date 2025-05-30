Mako Komuro Has Given Birth to Her 1st Child, Imperial Household Agency Announces
15:07 JST, May 30, 2025&
Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has given birth to her first child, the Imperial Household Agency announced Friday.
According to the agency, the former princess’ parents are delighted at the birth of their first grandchild and are wishing for the happiness of their 33-year-old daughter and her family.
