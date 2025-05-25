Emperor Attends Tree Planting Ceremony, Stresses Need to Protect Forests
17:33 JST, May 25, 2025
The Emperor attended a national tree-planting festival in Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, where he underlined the need to protect the country’s forests and use them responsibly.
In his remarks, the Emperor said that the role of forests has grown in importance as the effects of climate change have become more apparent.
“In addition to supplying forestry products such as timber, forests preserve water sources, provide habitats for many living creatures and protect biodiversity,” he said. “They also help to preserve the land and prevent global warming, providing a wide range of benefits.”
“I believe it is our mission to continue to cherish our forests, promote the sustainable use of wood and nurture healthy forests, so we can pass these forests on to future generations,” he added.
After delivering his speech, the Emperor planted saplings using a hoe and also sowed seeds by hand.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says