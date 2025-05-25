Emperor Attends Tree Planting Ceremony, Stresses Need to Protect Forests

Jiji Press

The Emperor plants a sapling at the national tree-planting festival in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday.

The Emperor attended a national tree-planting festival in Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, where he underlined the need to protect the country’s forests and use them responsibly.

In his remarks, the Emperor said that the role of forests has grown in importance as the effects of climate change have become more apparent.

The Emperor delivers a speech at the national tree-planting festival in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday.

“In addition to supplying forestry products such as timber, forests preserve water sources, provide habitats for many living creatures and protect biodiversity,” he said. “They also help to preserve the land and prevent global warming, providing a wide range of benefits.”

“I believe it is our mission to continue to cherish our forests, promote the sustainable use of wood and nurture healthy forests, so we can pass these forests on to future generations,” he added.

After delivering his speech, the Emperor planted saplings using a hoe and also sowed seeds by hand.