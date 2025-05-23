Princess Aiko May Visit Laos in Nov.; Her First Official Visit Abroad
16:41 JST, May 23, 2025
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, may make an official visit to Laos in November to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the country, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday.
The planned visit follows an invitation from the Laotian government in May. If it happens, the trip will be the princess’ first official visit abroad.
Arrangements are underway for Princess Aiko to attend a commemorative ceremony in Vientiane and to pay a visit to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith during the trip.
