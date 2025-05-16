Yomiuri Proposal on Imperial Succession Stimulates Debate; Political Parties Express Praise, But Also Caution
13:43 JST, May 16, 2025
The government and political parties said that The Yomiuri Shimbun’s proposal announced Thursday would spark a deeper national debate on a stable Imperial succession.
However, opinions were divided between parties over the content of the proposals, such as whether to grant Imperial status to the husbands and children of female Imperial family members who remain in the Imperial family after marriage.
“This kind of proposal is important for stimulating national debate,” Liberal Democratic Party Policy Research Council Chairperson Itsunori Onodera told The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Komeito Chief Representative Tetsuo Saito said, “Reaching a consensus is important, so we will keep discussing the matter thoroughly.”
Masaji Matsuyama, secretary general for the LDP in the House of Councillors, said, “We must take seriously the 126-generation [tradition of] male-line succession.”
Some LDP members are concerned that granting Imperial status to husbands and children could lead to a “matrilineal emperor,” meaning an emperor who is of Imperial descent only on his mother’s side.
“We should base succession on the male line and be cautious about establishing female Imperial branches,” Japan Innovation Party leader and Osaka Prefectural Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters at the Osaka prefectural government building.
Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki also told reporters, “We should be cautious about something that has no precedent,” with matrilineal emperors in mind.
On the other hand, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan supports granting such status.
“I was impressed by the bold proposals,” CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda said. “They have significant meaning when shaping public opinion.”
An LDP leadership member said the proposals would have a significant impact on negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties. However, an informal meeting scheduled Thursday between the LDP’s top advisor Taro Aso and Noda over Imperial succession was canceled.
