Women in the Reiwa Era Imperial family / Princess Aiko Learning by Watching Emperor, Empress Fulfill Their Duties

Princess Aiko prepares to cut a rope using a small ceremonial hatchet at a naming and launching ceremony for the Mirai II, an Arctic research vessel, in Isogo Ward, Yokohama, on March 19.

With the number of Imperial family members decreasing, the ruling and opposition parties have been discussing the idea of female Imperial family members remaining part of the Imperial family after marriage. This is the first installment in a three-part series about what roles they should play in the Reiwa era as women born into the Imperial family.

Princess Aiko, 23, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a naming and launching ceremony on March 19 for the Mirai II, an Arctic research vessel, in Isogo Ward, Yokohama.

It was her third official duty that she did alone, and she prepared for the event by studying videos of previous ceremonies.

Princess Aiko even thought about the proper angle at which to bring down the small ceremonial hatchet to cut the rope tying the ship to the dock. She appeared relieved when officials later said that she did well.

“I would like to balance my official duties and work,” the princess said after graduating from Gakushuin University last spring, expressing her resolve.

Princess Aiko is working as a full-time contract employee at the Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS) in Tokyo to promote the Junior Red Cross.

“She has been busy with her work, but she would read materials in the car on her way to perform her official duties until the very last minute and give it everything she had,” said a senior official at the Imperial Household Agency.

Busy days

On the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II in August last year, as well as on the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in January this year, Princess Aiko did her work for the JRCS in the morning from the Imperial Palace while watching the memorial ceremonies on TV. She also observed a moment of silence for the victims before going to her workplace later in the day.

On the days marking the deaths of past emperors, she also actively participates in the religious rites held at the Three Shrines in the Imperial Court of the palace.

Princess Aiko would sometimes ask her parents about what she should do.

“I think Princess Aiko believes that her feelings will be expressed through her demeanor,” her close aide said.

Princess Aiko grew up watching her parents, who love their families and closely support the people, up close.

From early childhood, she learned about Japanese culture and the country’s history of war. The princess wrote an essay titled “Wishing for World Peace” to add to a collection of written works by her class that was compiled for her junior high school graduation.

She chose to work for the JRCS because she understood that the role of the Imperial family is to “fulfill their duties while sharing hardships and happiness with the people.”

Supporting role

Last year, Princess Aiko performed official duties outside Tokyo by herself for the first time.

“I felt inspired by even hearing their footsteps, which is something you can’t feel when watching them on TV,” she said while watching the athletics competitions of the Japan Games held in Saga City last October.

Yasuhiro Suetsugu, 82, chairman of the Saga Athletics Association, said, “I was impressed by her gentle way of speaking and her kind manner, as well as her clear responses.”

Her kind demeanor would match that of the Emperor and Empress whenever they went out in public.

“The three of us have been to events and museums in Tokyo, so it seems that she performed her official duties while watching us on such occasions as well,” the Emperor said at a press conference in February.

The Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko have made four official outings together this year.

Hideya Kawanishi, an associate professor of modern and contemporary history of Japan at Nagoya University who is knowledgeable about the Imperial family, said: “With Princess Aiko now performing the official duties of the Imperial family, the atmosphere has further improved, making it easier to convey the significance of their official duties to the public. Princess Aiko is playing a supporting role while the Empress is recuperating.”

On weekends, Princess Aiko goes to the movies and eats out with her friends and colleagues. On Valentine’s Day this year, she handed out instant miso soup to Imperial Household Agency officials who take care of her, to express her gratitude for all their hard work.

A quote from the Chinese classic “Mencius” says, “Those who love people are always loved, and those who respect people are always respected.”

Her name Aiko and her Imperial title “Princess Toshi” are derived from the Chinese classic.

Princess Aiko, who has grown up surrounded by love, is now being asked to attend one official event after another. She is also expected to make her first overseas goodwill visit this year.

Official duties increasing

When Princess Kako, 30, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was born in 1994, the Imperial family had 26 members — eight male members and 18 female members. Due to deaths and marriages, the number has now fallen to 16 — five male members and 11 female members. However, the number of executive positions held by Imperial family members for various organizations has increased from 75 to 92 during these years.

During the shift from the Heisei era (1989-2019) to the Reiwa era, the official duties to be performed at the national convention for the promotion of blood donation that had been previously performed by the then crown prince and crown princess — now Emperor and Empress — were taken over by then Princess Kiko of Akishino — now Crown Princess Kiko, 58. The official duties for the national summit of agricultural leaders were also handed over to Princess Nobuko, 70, the widow of Prince Tomohito of Mikasa.

Princess Hisako of Takamado, 71, has also been active at home and abroad and was the first member of the Imperial family to visit Russia in 102 years.

Female members of the Imperial family have taken over various events and adopted executive posts formerly held by its male members. Princess Kako took over the presidential post of the Japan Kogei Association, while Princess Akiko of Mikasa, 43, has become the president of the Japan-Turkey Society.

“It is inevitable for many of the official duties performed by the Imperial family to be reviewed,” said Yuji Otabe, professor emeritus at Shizuoka University of Welfare and an expert on the Imperial family system. “Discussions need to urgently take place on how to ensure a stable succession, as well as on securing sufficient Imperial family members.”