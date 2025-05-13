Japan Princess to Visit Region Struck by 2024 Earthquake in First Visit to Disaster-Hit Areas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Aiko speaks at the opening ceremony of the WADEM Congress on Disaster and Emergency Medicine 2025 in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on May 3.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, will visit Nanao and Shika in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday and Monday to observe recovery efforts from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, the Imperial Household Agency has announced,

It will be the princess’ first trip to places affected by a natural disaster.

According to the announcement, Princess Aiko will arrive in the prefecture on a Shinkansen bullet train on Sunday morning and visit temporary housing for people affected by the quake in Nanao in the afternoon. The princess’ schedule for the day also includes observing healthcare initiatives by local residents and a visit to tourist facilities in the city to meet and talk with owners of ryokan inns damaged by the quake.

On Monday, the princess will visit temporary facilities for quake-damaged restaurants and supermarkets in Shika, which experienced a tremor measuring 7, the highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. She will also visit the base for activities to watch over elderly people, before returning to Tokyo in the evening.