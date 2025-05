Emperor Emeritus Discharged From Hospital After Tests; Myocardial Ischemia, a Heart Condition, Deemed Likely

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor Emeritus, accompanied by the Empress Emerita, departs the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Emperor Emeritus, 91, was discharged from the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning, after being admitted for cardiac examinations. He left the hospital accompanied by the Empress Emerita.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, a routine medical check-up in mid-April suggested possible myocardial ischemia — a reduction in blood flow to the heart muscle — prompting additional tests. Subsequent examinations confirmed a high likelihood of myocardial ischemia, and from May 6 he underwent detailed evaluation during his hospital stay.