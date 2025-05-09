Princess Aiko Sees Danjiri Floats at Osaka Expo; Festivals to Be in Spotlight 3 Times This Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko looks at festival floats called danjiri at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Friday morning.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, visited the Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday morning and saw traditional festival floats, part of the exhibits for “Osaka Week,” which began Friday.

The Osaka Week events, whose theme is matsuri (festival), are to be held on outdoor stages three times during the Expo period, in spring, summer and fall. This time, about 40 danjiri or yagura floats were gathered from various parts of Osaka Prefecture, and Princess Aiko said, “I have seen them on TV, but it is impressive to see them in person.”