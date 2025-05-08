Princess Aiko Arrives in Osaka to Observe Expo; Will Visit Japan Pavilion, International Red Cross Pavilion

Jiji Press

Princess Aiko arrives at Osaka Itami Airport in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.

OSAKA — Princess Aiko, the only daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, flew to Osaka Prefecture on a commercial flight on Thursday morning to observe the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The princess will stay in Osaka until Friday.

On Thursday, the princess was to visit Yumeshima, the artificial island that is the Expo site, and observe the Grand Ring. She was also set to visit pavilion such as the Japan Pavilion and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion, operated by her employer, the Japanese Red Cross Society.

On Friday, the princess will visit the Singaporean Pavilion, the Earth Mart signature pavilion themed on food and exhibitions by countries such as Kenya, Ghana and Yemen.

The Expo opening ceremony in April was jointly attended by the Emperor, the Empress, Crown Prince Akishino, who is the honorary president of the Expo, and Crown Princess Kiko. The 2005 Aichi Expo received frequent visits by members of the Imperial family, who visited all 92 pavilions.