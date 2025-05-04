Yomiuri Poll: 71% Express Concern Over Imperial Succession; Issue of Imperial Adoption Sees Divided Response

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Imperial Palace’s Nijubashi bridge in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in May 2019.

On the future of imperial succession, 71% expressed concern in a recent nationwide opinion poll on the Constitution conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

In contrast, 29% reported feeling no such unease.

The Imperial family currently consists of 16 members. Of these, only three are eligible to ascend to the throne: Crown Prince Akishino, 59; Prince Hisahito, 18, his son; and Prince Hitachi, 89.

By age group, the percentage of those saying they felt concern over the imperial succession was 66% for respondents aged 18-39, 71% for those aged 40-59, and 73% for those 60 and over. The percentages for men and women were 66% and 75%, respectively.

On areas of particular interest regarding the Constitution, with multiple answers accepted, 30% cited “the issue of the Emperor and the Imperial family,” a five-percentage point rise from the previous survey.

Discussions regarding stable Imperial succession and measures to ensure sufficient Imperial family members are underway between the ruling and opposition parties, involving the heads and deputy heads of both chambers of the Diet, as well as representatives from each of the parties and from parliamentary groups.

When asked about female Imperial members remaining in the Imperial family after marriage, 55% were in support, 7% were against and 37% had no clear opinion. In contrast, the proposal to permit imperial adoptions of male descendants from former Imperial families saw a less clear-cut response: 24% in favor, 20% in opposition and 55% had no clear opinion.