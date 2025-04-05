Japan’s Prince Hisahito Attends University Entrance Ceremony; Prince Will Study Biology at University of Tsukuba
13:40 JST, April 5, 2025
Prince Hisahito attended the entrance ceremony for the University of Tsukuba in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.
The 18-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko is taking a new step forward together with the students at the School of Life and Environmental Sciences.
“I am grateful to be able to study various subjects including those I have been interested in for a long time. I am anxious about some aspects of my new life, but I will cherish every single experience from now on,” he said with a smile when asked by the press about how he felt about enrolling in the university.
The ceremony was held in two parts in the morning, and Prince Hisahito attended one of them. He listened to President Kyosuke Nagata’s speech with a serious expression.
This is the first time that a male member of the Imperial Family has entered a university other than Gakushuin University since the end of World War II. Prince Hisahito, who has a keen interest in living things, will study a wide range of biology from basic subjects to its practical application at the university’s College of Biological Sciences.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff