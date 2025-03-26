Emperor Hosts Brazilian President at Imperial Banquet; First Head of State to Visit as State Guest in 6 Years

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife at a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Lula is the first head of state to visit Japan as a state guest in six years. U.S. President Donald Trump came to Japan in May 2019.

Attendees at the event included Princess Aiko, the only daughter of the Emperor and Empress, making her first appearance at an Imperial banquet.

The Emperor started his welcome address by noting that this year marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

“I sincerely hope that the friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and Brazil will deepen further,” said the Emperor, who also stated that Brazil was the first country to which he made an official overseas visit.

“The vastness of your country, its diversity, and the cheerfulness of its people left a profound impression on me,” the Emperor said.

He also referred to the hardships that Japanese immigrants to Brazil endured and the efforts they made, as well as their contributions to Brazilian society.

“It must also not be forgotten the kindness and support of the Brazilian government and the people of Brazil, who have warmly welcomed Japanese immigrants with open arms,” the Emperor stressed.

In response, Lula expressed profound respect for the Imperial couple’s consideration for Japanese immigrants and their descendants in Brazil.

Tuesday’s banquet was the first to be held at the palace since the COVID-19 pandemic, attended by about 110 people from both countries. The Emperor wished to create a relaxing atmosphere, so the style of serving food was changed from having guests take their food from large common dishes to serving each person individually. Japanese-style appetizers were provided, and Edo-kiriko traditional Japanese glasses were used as drinkware for the first time.

Prior to the banquet, a welcome ceremony for Lula and his wife was held at the Totei east court of the Imperial Palace on Tuesday morning. This was followed by a meeting among the Emperor, Empress, President Lula and the first lady of Brazil in the Take-no-Ma room in the palace.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the meeting lasted about 30 minutes. When Lula thanked the Emperor for Japan’s cooperation with the automobile industry and agricultural fields in Brazil, the Emperor told him that he was happy to receive such praise.

The first lady discussed her work on improving women’s human rights, which the Empress said she was very impressed by.