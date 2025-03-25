Emperor, Empress Welcome Brazilian President, Wife at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko to Attend 1st State Banquet
16:15 JST, March 25, 2025
The Emperor and Empress welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday as part of their state visit to Japan.
The state visit coincides with the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The Imperial couple, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the ceremony, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other ministers also present.
This marked the first state visit by a foreign head of state in about six years, the last being U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit in May 2019.
The Brazilian couple arrived at the palace by car at about 9:20 a.m. Following greetings with the Imperial couple, Lula was received by a ceremonial honor guard.
During the subsequent welcome ceremony, Brazilian samba was performed as introductions were made between the attendees of both countries. Instead of the Japanese folk music typical for such an occasion, samba was chosen as a sign of hospitality by the Imperial couple, who wanted their guests to relax.
The Emperor and Empress then spent time with the Brazilian couple in the Take-no-Ma audience room.
In the evening, a state banquet hosted by the Emperor and Empress will be held, with Princess Aiko, their daughter, in attendance for the first time.
