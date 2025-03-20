Princess Aiko Attends Arctic Research Vessel Launch Ceremony; Mirai II Is First Japanese Research Vessel That Can Break Thick Ice
15:28 JST, March 20, 2025
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, attended a naming and launching ceremony for an Arctic research vessel at a shipyard in Isogo Ward, Yokohama, on Wednesday.
Princess Aiko used a ceremonial axe to cut a rope extending from the Mirai II, built by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology. She smiled and applauded when a kusudama decorative paper ball was broken and fireworks launched during the ceremony.
This ship, the nation’s first research vessel with the ability to break thick ice, is expected to expand the area Japan can observe in the Arctic Ocean. Princess Aiko was quoted as saying after the ceremony that she looks forward to seeing the ship being actively used.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
-
People Celebrate Japan Emperor’s 65th Birthday at Palace (Update2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026