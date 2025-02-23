People Celebrate Japan Emperor’s 65th Birthday at Palace (Update1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor smiles and waves to crowds gathered to celebrate his birthday at the Imperial Palace on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A public gathering was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s 65th birthday on the day.

“I wish everyone around the country a peaceful spring,” the Emperor told crowds of people who gathered at the palace in the Japanese capital’s Chiyoda Ward for the greeting event.

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito said, “I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to people who have suffered hardships and damage due to the recent heavy snow.”

Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace’s Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple’s daughter, Princes Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako. They waved to the visitors with smiles.

Members of the public will be allowed to enter their names in a congratulatory book in front of the Imperial Household Agency building near the palace between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In the afternoon, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will dine with other Imperial Family members and the legislative, administrative and judicial heads of Japan in the Emperor’s birthday lunch ceremony called Enkai no Gi at the palace.

This will be the first Enkai no Gi in five years. The ceremony was not held in 2021-2024 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito will later meet with foreign ambassadors to Japan and then visit the residence of his parents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward to report his 65th birthday.

Meanwhile, a tea ceremony with foreign ambassador was canceled as a precaution against infections.