Japan Emperor Turns 65, Renewing Wish for Peace 80 Years On

Pool photo

The Emperor speaks at a press conference at the Imperial Palace on Feb. 20.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, who turned 65 on Sunday, has renewed his wish for world peace as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At a press conference held at the Imperial Palace ahead of his 65th birthday, the Emperor said he is grateful that Japan has been without war for 80 years.

The Emperor said he hopes that the 80th war-end anniversary will be “an opportunity for us to remember the preciousness of peace and renew our wish for peace.”

It is very painful that numerous precious lives were lost around the world in the war, Emperor Naruhito said, adding, “It is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to the generations who do not know the war.”

He said he hears from his parents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, about their thoughts on peace from time to time.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his determination to inherit the thoughts of the former Emperor, and to work even harder to fulfill his duties as the symbol of Japan while always thinking about the people and being close to them.

Last year, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited three times the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024, and heavy rains in September.

Noting that he wanted to be of help to people affected by the disasters even a little through the visits, the Emperor said he wishes for the reconstruction of damaged areas.

The Emperor referred to a book about major natural disasters written by the late prominent Japanese political scientist Makoto Iokibe, who once held an Imperial Household Agency post in charge of giving him advice. “I strongly think that we need to check our (disaster) preparedness once again,” the Emperor said.

Touching on activities during his personal time, Emperor Naruhito said he jogs in the Imperial Palace and takes a walk with Empress Masako, adding that he continues practicing the viola and the violin, and sometimes plays the piano.

The Emperor said he enjoys spending a peaceful time with the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as their dog, Yuri, and their cat, Seven.

Emperor Naruhito stated that he wants Princess Aiko, who started working for the Japanese Red Cross Society in spring last year after graduating from Gakushuin University, to broaden her horizons and grow further.

The Emperor said he is encouraged to see Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, performing his duties as a member of the Imperial Family. The young prince, who turned 18 to reach adulthood last September, is set to study at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, from this spring.

On Empress Emerita Michiko, who broke her right femur last October, the Emperor said he is relieved that she is recovering steadily.