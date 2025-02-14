Emperor, Empress Make Remote Visit to Adult Day Care Facility on Tsushima Island, Nagasaki Pref.; ‘You All Look Very Happy’

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor and Empress enjoyed a virtual visit from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to an adult day care facility on Tsushima Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Thursday.

The online visit to the facility, Day Service Center Asuka En, was planned as part of the Imperial couple’s regular visits to such places on Respect-for-the-Aged Day in September. Using remote technology, the Emperor and Empress watched elderly men and women playing table tennis at the faclity.

“You all look very happy,” the Emperor remotely told the people over the display.