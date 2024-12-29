Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
12:55 JST, December 29, 2024
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Imperial Palace to greet the Emperor and Empress on Sunday, her 30th birthday.
As Princess Kako was driven into the palace in the morning, she waved cheerfully to citizens along the way. She replied “Thank you” in sign language to someone saying “Congratulations.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter