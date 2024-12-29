Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako is driven into the Imperial Palace on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Imperial Palace to greet the Emperor and Empress on Sunday, her 30th birthday.

As Princess Kako was driven into the palace in the morning, she waved cheerfully to citizens along the way. She replied “Thank you” in sign language to someone saying “Congratulations.”