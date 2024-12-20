Crown Prince Akishino Visits Zoo in Shizuoka Pref.; Observes Training of Birds for Educational Performances
SHIZUOKA — Crown Prince Akishino visited Shizuoka Municipal Nihondaira Zoo in Shizuoka on Thursday as the president of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The prince watched birds being trained for the zoo’s bird shows which teach visitors about bird ecology and differences in how they fly depending on species. The prince also observed a skeletal specimen of an Asian elephant at the zoo’s exhibition facility before returning to Tokyo in the afternoon.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JETRO Draws up Guidelines for ‘Wagyu’ Labeling in U.S.
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year