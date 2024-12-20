Home>Society>Imperial Family

Crown Prince Akishino Visits Zoo in Shizuoka Pref.; Observes Training of Birds for Educational Performances

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Crown Prince Akishino, far right, watches a bird being trained for a bird show at Shizuoka Municipal Nihondaira Zoo in Shizuoka on Thursday.

SHIZUOKA — Crown Prince Akishino visited Shizuoka Municipal Nihondaira Zoo in Shizuoka on Thursday as the president of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The prince watched birds being trained for the zoo’s bird shows which teach visitors about bird ecology and differences in how they fly depending on species. The prince also observed a skeletal specimen of an Asian elephant at the zoo’s exhibition facility before returning to Tokyo in the afternoon.

