Emperor, Empress Mourn Flood Victims in Wajima
11:24 JST, December 19, 2024
WAJIMA, Ishikawa (Jiji Press) — The Emperor and Empress bowed to mourn flood victims in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
On their third trip this year to the Noto Peninsula to cheer up people afflicted by a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Jan. 1 and torrential rain in September, the Imperial couple visited the Futegawa-machi district of Wajima after arriving at Noto Airport aboard a special plane shortly before 11:30 a.m.
In the district, four people including Hanon Kiso, a 14-year-old third-year student at Wajima Junior High School, were killed when the Tsukada River flooded on Sept. 21.
Following a briefing about the disaster given by Wajima Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi, the Emperor and Empress looked at the debris- and driftwood-scattered flooded site, and bowed silently toward where houses once stood. Kiso is believed to have been in her home at the time of the flooding.
They also visited the junior high school, which is now used as an evacuation center for 51 people, leaning down and talking to the evacuees one by one.
Among them, Kumiko Yoshioka, 70, received sympathy from the couple when she told them that her home was destroyed by the earthquake and a makeshift house she moved into later was damaged by the downpour.
“I felt nothing but gratitude to them for their warm words,” she said.
The Emperor and Empress returned to Tokyo at night after thanking a local police chief and others for their disaster response efforts and meeting with the mayors of the town of Noto and the city of Suzu.
The rain disaster has claimed 16 lives in the prefecture, including 11 in Wajima, the Ishikawa prefectural government said in a revised report the same day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)