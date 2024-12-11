Japan’s Prince Hisahito Accepted to University of Tsukuba; Hopes to Study Natural History Focusing on Insects

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, on April 6

Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has been accepted to University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, it has been learned. The 18-year-old prince is currently a third-year student at a Tokyo high school affiliated with the university, and he passed the university’s recommendation-based entrance exam.

From an early age, Prince Hisahito began developing an interest in nature through activities such as collecting dragonflies and other insects at the family’s residence in Tokyo. According to an Imperial Household Agency official, he studied hard in order to get into a university that would allow him to study natural history, including insects and their habitats.