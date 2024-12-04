Japan’s Crown Prince, Crown Princess Arrive in Turkey; Meetings Scheduled with President, Rescue Workers, Others
15:45 JST, December 4, 2024
ANKARA — Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Turkey, the destination of their official visit, on a government plane on Tuesday evening.
Upon landing at Ankara Esenboga Airport, the Imperial couple smiled and shook hands with the local prefectural governor, deputy governor and other officials who greeted them. Then, they attended a dinner reception hosted by the Japanese Ambassador at his official residence in Ankara.
On Wednesday, after meeting with students at Ankara University, they were scheduled to make a courtesy call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They were also expected to meet with Japanese residents in Turkey and members of the Turkish emergency rescue team who conducted search operations in Miyagi Prefecture immediately after the Great East Japan Earthquake.
