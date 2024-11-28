Japan Emperor, Empress Visit Princess Yuriko’s Grave
17:51 JST, November 28, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday to pay their respects at the grave of the late Princess Yuriko, the Emperor’s great-aunt.
At the tomb, Emperor Naruhito offered a “tamagushi” ritual offering and bowed deeply, as did Empress Masako after him. They spoke to Princess Akiko, Princess Yuriko’s granddaughter, who saw them off following the visit.
Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko were also slated to visit the cemetery the same day. The trip was canceled, however, because the former Empress is unable to walk freely by herself, as she is undergoing rehabilitation for a broken right thighbone, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
They will visit the grave after Empress Emerita Michiko recovers.
Earlier Wednesday, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other Imperial Family members as well as other relatives attended a ceremony related to the “Renso no Gi” main funeral ceremony for Princess Yuriko held the previous day. As per custom, the Emperor and Empress, as well as the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, did not attend Tuesday’s main ceremony.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Social Media Used to Cloak ‘Dark Part-Time Work’ in Japan; 41% of High School Students Have Seen Such Job Postings
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies