Japan Emperor, Empress Visit Princess Yuriko’s Grave

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, right, and the Empress are seen with Princess Akiko, left, at the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday to pay their respects at the grave of the late Princess Yuriko, the Emperor’s great-aunt.

At the tomb, Emperor Naruhito offered a “tamagushi” ritual offering and bowed deeply, as did Empress Masako after him. They spoke to Princess Akiko, Princess Yuriko’s granddaughter, who saw them off following the visit.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko were also slated to visit the cemetery the same day. The trip was canceled, however, because the former Empress is unable to walk freely by herself, as she is undergoing rehabilitation for a broken right thighbone, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

They will visit the grave after Empress Emerita Michiko recovers.

Earlier Wednesday, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other Imperial Family members as well as other relatives attended a ceremony related to the “Renso no Gi” main funeral ceremony for Princess Yuriko held the previous day. As per custom, the Emperor and Empress, as well as the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, did not attend Tuesday’s main ceremony.