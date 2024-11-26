481 Attend Funeral for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa at Imperial Cemetery in Tokyo
16:18 JST, November 26, 2024
The funeral of Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, who died on Nov. 15 at the age of 101, was held at a cemetery in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
The funeral rite, Renso no Gi, started at around 10 a.m. at Toshimagaoka Cemetery. It was attended by 481 people, including 10 Imperial household members led by her granddaughter, Princess Akiko, who served as the chief mourner, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Also among the mourners were the heads of the three powers of government, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The hearse carrying the late princess’ coffin arrived at the cemetery’s main gate at around 9:35 a.m. On the cemetery grounds, the funeral motorcade traveled slowly to the solemn sound of gagaku court music “Chikurinraku,” followed by Princess Akiko and the others on foot.
After the coffin was placed on the altar at the far end of the venue, head priest Toshiari Bojo, clad in ceremonious attire, read out ritual words mourning the princess, who always took a back seat and supported the late Prince Mikasa, an avid student of ancient Oriental history. Princess Akiko lowered her eyes and appeared as if she was trying to control her sadness.
The Emperor, the Empress, the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita followed custom and did not attend the funeral. At the beginning of the service, the Emperor’s envoys led by Grand Chamberlain Koro Bessho presented a “tamagushi” ritual offering of sakaki twigs with green leaves and paper on the altar, on which there were also offerings of rice, sake and vegetables. Then Princess Akiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and others proceeded to the altar.
Ahead of the service, the hearse left Princess Yuriko’s residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, shortly after 9 a.m. Those working at the residence, dressed in mourning clothes, stood on the side of a nearby road and pensively saw off the vehicle. Some people were seen bowing or putting their hands together as the hearse drove past them.
The princess’ body was to be cremated at a crematorium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon. Subsequently, the ash interment and burial rite was to be held at Toshimagaoka Cemetery.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Former AKB48 Star Haruna Kojima Attacked in Tokyo; Alleged Fan is Accused of Hugging, Knocking Her Down on Street in Shibuya Ward
-
Typhoon Usagi Likely to Approach Okinawa on Sunday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles