481 Attend Funeral for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa at Imperial Cemetery in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Princess Kiko, far left; Crown Prince Akishino, second from left; and Princess Akiko, third from left, attend the funeral of Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, together with other members of the Imperial household at Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The funeral of Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, who died on Nov. 15 at the age of 101, was held at a cemetery in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The funeral rite, Renso no Gi, started at around 10 a.m. at Toshimagaoka Cemetery. It was attended by 481 people, including 10 Imperial household members led by her granddaughter, Princess Akiko, who served as the chief mourner, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Also among the mourners were the heads of the three powers of government, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The hearse carrying the late princess’ coffin arrived at the cemetery’s main gate at around 9:35 a.m. On the cemetery grounds, the funeral motorcade traveled slowly to the solemn sound of gagaku court music “Chikurinraku,” followed by Princess Akiko and the others on foot.

After the coffin was placed on the altar at the far end of the venue, head priest Toshiari Bojo, clad in ceremonious attire, read out ritual words mourning the princess, who always took a back seat and supported the late Prince Mikasa, an avid student of ancient Oriental history. Princess Akiko lowered her eyes and appeared as if she was trying to control her sadness.

The Emperor, the Empress, the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita followed custom and did not attend the funeral. At the beginning of the service, the Emperor’s envoys led by Grand Chamberlain Koro Bessho presented a “tamagushi” ritual offering of sakaki twigs with green leaves and paper on the altar, on which there were also offerings of rice, sake and vegetables. Then Princess Akiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and others proceeded to the altar.

Ahead of the service, the hearse left Princess Yuriko’s residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, shortly after 9 a.m. Those working at the residence, dressed in mourning clothes, stood on the side of a nearby road and pensively saw off the vehicle. Some people were seen bowing or putting their hands together as the hearse drove past them.

The princess’ body was to be cremated at a crematorium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon. Subsequently, the ash interment and burial rite was to be held at Toshimagaoka Cemetery.