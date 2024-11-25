Wake Held for Princess Yuriko at Her Residence; Imperial Family Members, Govt Officials in Attendance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko bow in front of the coffin of Princess Yuriko at the residence of Prince Mikasa in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

A wake was held for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa in the main hall of the princess’ residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday and Monday.

The wake began at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Among the mourners were her granddaughter, Princess Akiko; Crown Prince Akishino and his family; Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress; and other Imperial family members. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and others were also in attendance.

Princess Akiko, who served as the chief mourner, bowed in front of the coffin first, and Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko followed. The lights in the room were then turned off, and all in attendance prayed for Princess Yuriko for about 15 minutes.

Offerings from the Emperor and Empress and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita as well as white flowers from members of the Imperial family were laid out on the altar.

Additional mourners entered the venue every 30 minutes as others filed out.

Prior to the wake, a ceremony was held at about 2 p.m. to move the princess’ coffin to the main hall of the residence.

As is custom, the Emperor and Empress and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita did not attend the ceremonies. Instead, they visited the residence to pay their condolences at about 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

The “Renso-no-Gi” main funeral service will be held at the Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday.