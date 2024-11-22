Japan Eyes 325-Mil.-Yen Govt Funds for Princess Yuriko’s Funeral

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Imperial Palace

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government decided Friday to spend about ¥319.5 million out of its fiscal 2024 reserve funds to cover costs for the funeral of Princess Yuriko, who died Nov. 15 at age 101, and related expenses.

In addition, ¥5.5 million will be appropriated from its initial budget for the fiscal year that started in April, bringing the total spending to ¥325 million.

The total includes about ¥202 million for the “Renso no Gi” main ceremony to be held at the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, no new tomb will be built for the late princess, great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, because she is set to be buried in the tomb of her husband, the late Prince Mikasa, who died in 2016.

But the total costs are up by about ¥59 million compared with those for the prince’s funeral due to inflation and higher labor costs.

It is customary to use government funds for the funerals of Imperial Family members, as their deaths are subject to national mourning and the ceremonies are therefore of a public nature, according to the agency.