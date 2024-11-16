Mourners Begin Signing Condolence Books for Princess Yuriko; Visitors Lining Up at Akasaka Estate to Pay Respects
15:57 JST, November 16, 2024
General mourners began signing condolence books on Saturday for Princess Yuriko, who had passed away at the age of 101 on the previous day, on the grounds of Prince Mikasa’s residence in Tokyo.
People visited the site, which is located at the Akasaka Estate, one after another from when the signing began at 9 a.m. on Saturday. They were there to pay tribute to the princess, who had stood by Prince Mikasa in both the wartime and postwar eras.
“She was gentle and like a mother to the people. I hope her departure was a peaceful one,” said a tearful 77-year-old resident of Yawata, Kyoto Prefecture, who came to the site by overnight bus.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, the signing of condolence books will be offered for the time being, with available days being open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The wake for Princess Yuriko is scheduled to be held at the residence of Prince Mikasa on Nov. 24-25, and the main funeral ceremony, called the “Renso-no-Gi” rite, will take place at the Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Tokyo’s Otsuka district on Nov. 26.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Sapporo Sees Season’s 1st Snowfall; Snow Comes 8 Days Earlier Than Average
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views