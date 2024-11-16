Mourners Begin Signing Condolence Books for Princess Yuriko; Visitors Lining Up at Akasaka Estate to Pay Respects

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mourners sign condolence books for Princess Yuriko on the grounds of Prince Mikasa’s residence, which is located at the Akasaka Estate, in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

General mourners began signing condolence books on Saturday for Princess Yuriko, who had passed away at the age of 101 on the previous day, on the grounds of Prince Mikasa’s residence in Tokyo.

People visited the site, which is located at the Akasaka Estate, one after another from when the signing began at 9 a.m. on Saturday. They were there to pay tribute to the princess, who had stood by Prince Mikasa in both the wartime and postwar eras.

“She was gentle and like a mother to the people. I hope her departure was a peaceful one,” said a tearful 77-year-old resident of Yawata, Kyoto Prefecture, who came to the site by overnight bus.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the signing of condolence books will be offered for the time being, with available days being open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The wake for Princess Yuriko is scheduled to be held at the residence of Prince Mikasa on Nov. 24-25, and the main funeral ceremony, called the “Renso-no-Gi” rite, will take place at the Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Tokyo’s Otsuka district on Nov. 26.