Princess Yuriko Passes Away in Tokyo at 101; Late Husband Was Brother of Emperor Showa (Update 1)
8:53 JST, November 15, 2024
Princess Yuriko, who was the oldest living member of the Imperial family, passed away on Friday at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. She was 101.
A medical examination conducted on Princess Yuriko on Nov. 7 had found a decline in the function of her organs, including the heart and kidneys, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
Princess Yuriko was the widow of Prince Mikasa, who was the youngest brother of Emperor Showa.
She had been staying at the hospital since March after being diagnosed with cerebral infarction and aspiration pneumonia.
