Japan’s Emperor, Empress Attend Bountiful Sea Event in Oita
12:50 JST, November 12, 2024
The Emperor and the Empress attended the ceremony of the 43rd Zenkoku Yutakana Umizukuri Taikai (43rd national event to make the sea bountiful) in Oita on Sunday.
“I hope the network [of people and activities] to make the sea bountiful will expand from Oita to the whole country,” the Emperor said in his address to attendees of the annual event.
Following the ceremony, the Imperial couple went to Beppu, Oita Prefecture, where they released juvenile fish, including marbled flounder, a specialty of the region. They returned to Tokyo on Sunday evening.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Sapporo Sees Season’s 1st Snowfall; Snow Comes 8 Days Earlier Than Average
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority