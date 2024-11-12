Japan’s Emperor, Empress Attend Bountiful Sea Event in Oita

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and the Empress release juvenile fish into water in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Emperor and the Empress attended the ceremony of the 43rd Zenkoku Yutakana Umizukuri Taikai (43rd national event to make the sea bountiful) in Oita on Sunday.

“I hope the network [of people and activities] to make the sea bountiful will expand from Oita to the whole country,” the Emperor said in his address to attendees of the annual event.

Following the ceremony, the Imperial couple went to Beppu, Oita Prefecture, where they released juvenile fish, including marbled flounder, a specialty of the region. They returned to Tokyo on Sunday evening.