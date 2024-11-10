Imperial Couple Attend Annual Marine Convention
15:51 JST, November 10, 2024
OITA (Jiji Press) — The Emperor and Empress attended the 43rd national marine convention held in Oita on Sunday.
The prefecture hosted the inaugural marine convention in 1981.
It is the second time for the annual event to be held in the prefecture. The first event took place in the town of Tsurumi, now part of the city of Saiki.
While showing concern over the impact of climate change and marine plastic waste on fishing operations, the Emperor said in a speech, “I hope you will bring together your wisdom again and redouble efforts to expand activities for creating an abundant sea while leveraging this year’s convention, held in the place where the first event took place.”
