Japan’s Crown Prince, Crown Princess Help Maintain Trees in Fukui Pref.; Trees Planted by Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita in 2009

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino prunes a red pine tree in Fukui Prefecture on Saturday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on Saturday took part in maintaining a Japanese red pine and other trees ahead of the 47th National Tree Care Festival in Fukui Prefecture.

The trees were planted by the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita at the 2009 National Tree Planting Festival.

Amid heavy rain, the crown prince pruned the red pine using a saw, and the crown princess added fertilizer to a Sudajii oak tree.

They were to attend a ceremony for the festival in Echizen in the prefecture on Sunday.