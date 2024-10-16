Paris Gold Medalists to Be Among Invitees to Imperial Garden Party; Mutton Barbecue to Make Post-Pandemic Return

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haruka Kitaguchi, winner of the gold medal in the women’s javelin at the Paris Olympics

Gold-medal winning athletes at the Paris Olympics will be among those invited to the autumn Imperial garden party to be held on Oct. 30 at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor and Empress will invite about 1,900 guests to the party, including Haruka Kitaguchi, 26, who won the women’s javelin at the Games, and Yuto Horigome, 25, who won the gold in men’s street skateboarding.

Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase, 63, will also be invited to the party.

This autumn’s party will mark the resumption of mutton barbecue and other food being served, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alcoholic beverages will not be served.