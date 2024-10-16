Paris Gold Medalists to Be Among Invitees to Imperial Garden Party; Mutton Barbecue to Make Post-Pandemic Return
12:09 JST, October 16, 2024
Gold-medal winning athletes at the Paris Olympics will be among those invited to the autumn Imperial garden party to be held on Oct. 30 at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The Emperor and Empress will invite about 1,900 guests to the party, including Haruka Kitaguchi, 26, who won the women’s javelin at the Games, and Yuto Horigome, 25, who won the gold in men’s street skateboarding.
Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase, 63, will also be invited to the party.
This autumn’s party will mark the resumption of mutton barbecue and other food being served, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alcoholic beverages will not be served.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Photo of Shibuya’s Iconic Dog Hachiko Giving Paw Found; Picture Is One of Four Discovered in the Past Year
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days