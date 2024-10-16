Princess Kako Attends Closing Ceremony of Japan Games in Saga; First Event Since Name Changed from ‘National Sports Festival’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako watches track and field events at SAGA Stadium in Saga on Tuesday.

The 78th Japan Games, formerly the National Sports Festival, ended on Tuesday in Saga Prefecture. The Emperor’s Cup for the overall men’s and women’s champion and the Empress’ Cup for the overall women’s champion were both won by Tokyo for the third consecutive year.

The track and field events were held at SAGA Stadium in Saga, and Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was in attendance. Princess Kako also attended the closing ceremony held at the adjacent SAGA Arena, where she awarded the Emperor’s Cup and the Empress’ Cup to the representatives of Tokyo.