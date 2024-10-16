Princess Kako Attends Closing Ceremony of Japan Games in Saga; First Event Since Name Changed from ‘National Sports Festival’
11:39 JST, October 16, 2024
The 78th Japan Games, formerly the National Sports Festival, ended on Tuesday in Saga Prefecture. The Emperor’s Cup for the overall men’s and women’s champion and the Empress’ Cup for the overall women’s champion were both won by Tokyo for the third consecutive year.
The track and field events were held at SAGA Stadium in Saga, and Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was in attendance. Princess Kako also attended the closing ceremony held at the adjacent SAGA Arena, where she awarded the Emperor’s Cup and the Empress’ Cup to the representatives of Tokyo.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Photo of Shibuya’s Iconic Dog Hachiko Giving Paw Found; Picture Is One of Four Discovered in the Past Year
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days