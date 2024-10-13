Japan’s Empress Emerita Leaves Hospital

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita take a walk at a parka in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, in May.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Empress Emerita left hospital Sunday afternoon after treatment for her fractured right femur.

The 89-year-old Empress Emerita underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday after falling at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Oct. 6.

She will continue rehabilitation at the residence.