Japan’s Empress Emerita Leaves Hospital
15:39 JST, October 13, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Empress Emerita left hospital Sunday afternoon after treatment for her fractured right femur.
The 89-year-old Empress Emerita underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday after falling at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Oct. 6.
She will continue rehabilitation at the residence.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday
-
Photo of Shibuya’s Iconic Dog Hachiko Giving Paw Found; Picture Is One of Four Discovered in the Past Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health