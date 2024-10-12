Home>Society>Imperial Family

Japan’s Empress Emerita Recovering from Right Thigh Surgery; Said to Be Feeling Less Pain in Injured Leg

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita take a walk in the garden of the Nikko Tamozawa Imperial Villa Memorial Park in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on May 28.

6:00 JST, October 12, 2024

The rehabilitation process of the Empress Emerita, who recently had surgery on the upper portion of her right thigh bone, is going well, Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Empress Emerita is currently recuperating at the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. She is using a wheelchair and training her left leg to prevent the loss of muscle strength. She is apparently feeling less pain in the injured area.

“I pray Her Majesty will get better as soon as possible,” Nishimura said.

