Japan’s Princess Kako Attends Traditional Japanese Crafts Exhibition in Tokyo

Princes Kako looks at a vase on display at the 71st Japan Traditional Kogei Exhibition at the Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the 71st Japan Traditional Kogei Exhibition at the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi department store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The exhibition of traditional Japanese crafts (kogei) is organized by the Japan Kogei Association, the association of leading craftspeople in the country, for which the princess serves as the president.

The exhibition showcases 546 pieces of traditional Japanese crafts, such as ceramics, dyed fabrics and metalwork.

The princess walked around to look at the works, listening to explanations from a guide. She stopped in front of an iron flower vase adorned with a pattern like the scaled wings of a butterfly, saying, “I feel as if I’m drawn into [this work].”