Imperial Family Visits Jean-Michel Folon Exhibition in Tokyo; Painter and Sculptor Folon Was One of Belgium’s Greatest Artists

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, visited an exhibition of works by Jean-Michel Folon at the Tokyo Station Gallery in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The exhibition, titled “Folon: Agency of Imaginary Journeys,” features about 230 creations by Folon, one of Belgium’s most famous artists of the second half of the 20th century, including his paintings and sculptures.

“I see that there is a message in every single work,” the Emperor said after hearing an explanation on Folon’s bronze sculpture “Personne.”