Prince Hisahito Turns 18 Is Immersed in Dragonfly Studies; Has 25-Page Paper Published on Fauna Diversity of Akasaka Imperial Gardens

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prince Hisahito, right, speaks with Crown Prince Akishino, center, and another person during a visit to a biotope at Tamagawa University on April 6.

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino who turned 18 on Friday and thereby became an adult member of the Imperial family, has been immersed in the study of dragonflies.

The son of Crown Prince Akishino, who is second in line to the throne, became the first male member of the Imperial family to reach adulthood since Prince Akishino himself in 1985.

A researcher well-acquainted with the prince through the mutual study of dragonflies and other activities spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun about the nature of the young prince.

In April 2022, Takuya Kiyoshi, a leading dragonfly researcher and senior curator of the National Museum of Nature and Science, was amazed at the thoroughness of the materials created by Prince Hisahito.

Kiyoshi said that the materials contained detailed records of the characteristics of dragonflies and the locations where they were collected at the Akasaka Estate in Motoakasaka, Tokyo.

They included rare species of damselflies that are not commonly seen in central Tokyo. Kiyoshi suggested that the prince compile them into a research paper.

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Prince Hisahito tries to catch dragonflies before his 9th birthday in August 2015

Prince Hisahito developed an interest in dragonflies when he was in the early grades of elementary school.

The materials were so vast that even a professional researcher would have difficulty summarizing them in a paper. Prince Hisahito consulted with Kiyoshi on the project.

While working on the paper, he also searched for dragonflies on the Imperial grounds with a net, even on hot summer days.

“I was amazed by his stamina as he continued his research all day long,” Kiyoshi said.

The 25-page paper titled “Odonata Fauna of Akasaka Imperial Gardens, Tokyo: Diversity Sustained by Continuous Maintenance” was published in November.

The paper summarizes the characteristics of 38 species that Prince Hisahito found between 2012 and 2022, with two species added later.

Late last month, Prince Hisahito presented his joint research on the ecology of dragonflies at the XXVII International Congress of Entomology in Kyoto.

“The prince will continue his research to deepen his insight through exposure to a variety of things,” Kiyoshi said.

In the Imperial family, the Emperor Emeritus has studied gobies, the Emperor has researched water issues and Prince Akishino has studied fish and poultry. When the Emperor Emeritus was crown prince, he said the tradition of the Imperial family was “constant study” and that he wanted to keep the tradition alive.

In addition to researching dragonflies, Prince Hisahito is also expanding his interest in ecosystems and biodiversity by working on creating a rice paddy and a biotope on the Imperial grounds as a habitat for a variety of organisms.

Tamagawa University Prof. Masato Ono, 63, who specializes in utilization of insect properties, has interacted with Prince Hisahito since he was in elementary school. Ono said he was impressed by the way the prince expressed his thoughts about insects as his eyes shined.

“As he pours his heart out to these tiny creatures, he is also deepening his understanding of diversity and thinking about a society in which everyone can live happily,” Ono said. “I believe that he will grow up to be a member of the Imperial family who is close to the people.”

Coming of age ceremony

The ceremonies to become an adult member of the Imperial family will be held after Prince Hisahito graduates from high school. The ceremonies include wearing a crown given to him by the Emperor.

The Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum will also be presented to him. At the age of adulthood, he will participate in events such as the Imperial family’s New Year public greetings held at the Imperial Palace New Year’s General Sending Ceremony and court rituals.