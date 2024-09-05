Home>Society>Imperial Family

Japan’s Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace Grounds; Rice To Be Offered to Gods in Niinamesai Rite

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency
The Emperor harvests rice at the Imperial Palace grounds in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:22 JST, September 5, 2024

The Emperor harvested rice on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The rice grew from seedlings planted in May. The Emperor, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, navy trousers and rain boots, entered the paddy and skillfully used a sickle to cut 20 rice plants of two varieties, non-glutenous Nihonmasari and glutenous Mangetsumochi.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the rice has grown steadily to about the same level as it would in any normal year.

The harvested rice will be offered to the gods on ritual associations such as the Niinamesai rite in November.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Imperial Family Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING