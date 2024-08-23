Japan’s Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Arrive in Karuizawa, Nagano Pref. to Rest

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor Emeritus smiles and waves in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita arrived in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday by Shinkansen bullet train to rest and recuperate.

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita at Karuizawa Station in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday

Numerous people gathered to welcome them and waved small Japanese flags upon their arrival at Karuizawa Station around 1 p.m.

The Emperor Emeritus smiled and waved while the Empress Emerita responded with a bow.

They will stay in Karuizawa until Aug. 29.