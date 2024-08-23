Japan’s Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Arrive in Karuizawa, Nagano Pref. to Rest
15:58 JST, August 23, 2024
The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita arrived in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday by Shinkansen bullet train to rest and recuperate.
Numerous people gathered to welcome them and waved small Japanese flags upon their arrival at Karuizawa Station around 1 p.m.
The Emperor Emeritus smiled and waved while the Empress Emerita responded with a bow.
They will stay in Karuizawa until Aug. 29.
