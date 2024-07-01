Crown Princess Kiko Appreciates Choir of Cancer Patients; Charity Concert Held at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Princess Kiko is seen at the venue of the “ninth charity concert sung by cancer patients” in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Crown Princess Kiko attended the “ninth charity concert sung by cancer patients” held at the Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

About 150 cancer patients in their 40s to 80s and their families sang Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “An die Freude” (“Ode to Joy”) in a choir accompanied by an orchestra. When the choir finished, Crown Princess Kiko and the audience applauded for several minutes.