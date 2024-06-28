Japan’s Emperor, Empress Bid Farewell to British Monarchs; Later Attend Special Museum Exhibition
12:53 JST, June 28, 2024
LONDON — The Emperor and Empress bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, concluding their official state guest events in the United Kingdom.
They arrived at the palace before 10 a.m. Thursday by a car which was sent by the king.
After the Imperial couple entered the building, the Emperor came out smiling and talking with the king as the Empress was talking with the queen.
They waved goodbye to the king and queen as they departed by car.
Later on Thursday, they visited the Young V&A museum in London, where they attended a special exhibition on Japanese anime and manga.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Finance Ministry: Japan’s Spending on Chip Industry Excessive; Economy Ministry Says Spending on Par With U.S., Europe, China
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan