Japan’s Emperor, Empress Bid Farewell to British Monarchs; Later Attend Special Museum Exhibition

Kaname Yoneyama / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, second from left, and Empress, right, walk out from Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday with King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla.

LONDON — The Emperor and Empress bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, concluding their official state guest events in the United Kingdom.

They arrived at the palace before 10 a.m. Thursday by a car which was sent by the king.

After the Imperial couple entered the building, the Emperor came out smiling and talking with the king as the Empress was talking with the queen.

They waved goodbye to the king and queen as they departed by car.

Later on Thursday, they visited the Young V&A museum in London, where they attended a special exhibition on Japanese anime and manga.