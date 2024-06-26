Japan Emperor, King Charles Maintains Long Friendship; Imperial Couple, British Royal Family Continues Exchanges

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor attends the welcome ceremony with King Charles.

LONDON — Since the Emperor first met King Charles III while studying in the United Kingdom from 1983-85, they have deepened a longtime friendship with each other.

The Emperor said at a press conference last week that when he and Charles went out fly fishing together, they entered the river wearing waders. He said, “I received a heartfelt welcome by the royal family, as if I was a member of their family.”

The Imperial family and British royal family continue to have a wide range of interactions.

Charles visited Japan with late Princess Diana in 1986 and attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor Emeritus in 1990. Charles and his wife Queen Camilla visited Japan in 2008, three years after their wedding, and dined with the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emeritus.

Charles attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor in 2019. Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the coronation of Charles in 2023.

In 2015, Prince William visited areas damaged by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. He was invited to lunch by the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emeritus where he also spoke with the Emperor and the Empress.