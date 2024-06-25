Emperor Attends Japan-U.K. Friendship Reception In London; Gives Speech In English Predicting Growth In Relationship
12:25 JST, June 25, 2024
LONDON — The Emperor attended a reception organized by five Japan-U.K. friendship associations, including the Japan Society, at a hotel in London on Monday afternoon, as part of his official visit to Great Britain.
The Emperor arrived at the reception with several people, including the Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and patron of the Japan Society.
The Emperor spoke in English for about two minutes to the roughly 400 people attending the reception, saying he expects that the relationship between Japan and Britain will strongly develop based on a solid foundation of interpersonal connections. He then chatted amicably with those in attendance.
The Emperor and the Empress will start attending official events from Tuesday.
