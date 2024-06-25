Emperor Visits Thames Barrier Facility In London; Giant Floodgates Are Relevant To His Research On Aquatic Issues
12:14 JST, June 25, 2024
LONDON — The Emperor observed the Thames Barrier, a movable flood defense facility on the Thames River, in London on Monday as part of his official visit to Britain.
As the Emperor walked through a tunnel under the riverbed, he received an explanation of the facilities: With floodgates as tall as a five-story building, the Thames Barrier is one of the largest flood barriers in the world. The barrier was built in 1982 to protect against storm surges caused by low pressure systems on the North Sea. The barrier’s opening ceremony was attended by Queen Elizabeth II.
The Emperor, who did research on the history of water transportation systems of the Thames while studying in Britain in his youth, has made it his life’s work to understand water-related issues of all kinds, including flood disasters. His observation of the Thames Barrier was possible thanks to cooperation by the British authorities.
