Emperor, Empress Arrive in U.K.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress arrive at Stansted Airport on the outskirts of London on Saturday evening.

LONDON – The Emperor and Empress arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday evening.

This is the first time since 1998 for an emperor and empress to visit the United Kingdom as state guests. For the couple, it is their second overseas international goodwill trip since the Emperor took the throne. The first was a trip to Indonesia in June last year.

After arriving at Stansted Airport on the outskirts of London, the Imperial couple smiled and shook hands with British government officials who came to greet them.

On Sunday, the Emperor will meet with Japanese residents and British people with ties to Japan at his London accommodation. Official events will begin on Tuesday when the couple will attend a welcoming event and a dinner hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Emperor and Empress will visit Oxford University, where they once studied on Friday, before returning to Japan the following day.