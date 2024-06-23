Emperor, Empress Arrive in U.K.
8:56 JST, June 23, 2024
LONDON – The Emperor and Empress arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday evening.
This is the first time since 1998 for an emperor and empress to visit the United Kingdom as state guests. For the couple, it is their second overseas international goodwill trip since the Emperor took the throne. The first was a trip to Indonesia in June last year.
After arriving at Stansted Airport on the outskirts of London, the Imperial couple smiled and shook hands with British government officials who came to greet them.
On Sunday, the Emperor will meet with Japanese residents and British people with ties to Japan at his London accommodation. Official events will begin on Tuesday when the couple will attend a welcoming event and a dinner hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The Emperor and Empress will visit Oxford University, where they once studied on Friday, before returning to Japan the following day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared