Princess Kako Attends Dance Event for People with Disabilities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako talks with participants of a dance event for people with disabilities at Tokyo Gymnasium on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Princess Kako watched a dance event for people with disabilities held at Tokyo Gymnasium on Sunday.

At the beginning of the event, the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, waved to performers with a smile, with pompoms in her hands, to the music of “Matsuken Samba II,” and applauded after the song ended.

Princess Kako watched the event for about three hours.

After the end of the event, Princess Kako held talks with participants, telling them: “Thank you for your wonderful performances. I really enjoyed watching you dance.”

“I want you to continue dancing,” she added.

It was the fifth time for Princess Kako to watch the biannual event at the venue. People with disabilities and their families were invited to the event.