Thousands Attend Emperor’s 1st Birthday Gathering in Reiwa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: The Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko wave from the balcony of the Imperial Palace on Thursday.

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)—Thousands of people gathered at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Emperor Naruhito on Thursday in the first such congratulatory event in the Reiwa period, which began in 2019.

“I am deeply delighted to receive congratulations from you all on my birthday for the first time,” the Emperor said in a speech to those visiting the palace.

The Reiwa period began when he ascended the throne in May 2019. The first event to accept a congratulatory visit of the public to the palace to mark his birthday since the enthronement was originally scheduled for 2020, but it was put off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the Emperor showed up at a balcony of a palace hall three times to receive congratulations. He was accompanied by Empress Masako and their only daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his deep sympathy to those affected by heavy snowfalls this winter.

“Even in the cold, I can feel that spring is getting closer. I pray that the spring will be a calm one for each of you,” he said.

The Emperor and others at the balcony waved with smiles, while visitors waved small national flags. Some shouted, “Long live the Emperor,” as there were no restrictions on loud voices

The Imperial Household Agency selected about 4,800 visitors by lot from among applicants, with the ratio of winners reaching 12.6 times.

One-third of the visitors were allowed to enter each time. Visitors were asked to keep social distance, wear masks and check their temperatures as precautions against COVID-19.

The Emperor also attended a celebratory event held in the palace, receiving congratulations from other Imperial Family members and the leaders of the three branches of government.

Participants to the event increased sharply from the previous year, but there was no feast.

In the afternoon, the Emperor will receive congratulations from a group of foreign diplomats and visit the Sento Imperial Residence in the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo to meet his parents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko.