M4.4 Earthquake Hits Central Japan’s Gunma Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
The Japan News
15:17 JST, March 15, 2026
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck southern Gunma Prefecture at about 2:06 p.m. on Sunday, registering 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Maebashi and Shibukawa — both in the prefecture — and in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture.
No tsunami was expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
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