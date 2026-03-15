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M4.4 Earthquake Hits Central Japan’s Gunma Pref.; No Tsunami Expected


The Japan News

15:17 JST, March 15, 2026

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck southern Gunma Prefecture at about 2:06 p.m. on Sunday, registering 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Maebashi and Shibukawa — both in the prefecture — and in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture.

No tsunami was expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

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